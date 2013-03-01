PARIS, March 1 French police have searched the
office of EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio as part of a German
investigation into the 2010 purchase of EDF's stake in utility
EnBW by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a source
close to the matter said.
German prosecutors opened preliminary proceedings in July
into alleged links between Morgan Stanley's top dealmaker in
Germany and one of Baden-Wuerttemberg's top politicians relating
to the state's purchase of shares in EnBW.
German police have asked their French counterparts to carry
out searches in France as part of the probe, the source said,
adding that Proglio's office was not the only one targeted and
the people under investigation will be questioned after the
searches.
EDF declined to comment. Paris police also declined
to comment, saying that this investigation was led by German
authorities and that French judicial authorities were not
involved in the case.
The southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg agreed to
buy EDF's 45 percent stake in EnBW (Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg)
for 4.7 billion euros ($6.14 billion) in late 2010, enabling the
French company to cut debt.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Geert De
Clercq and Erica Billingham)