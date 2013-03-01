PARIS, March 1 French police have searched the office of EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio as part of a German investigation into the 2010 purchase of EDF's stake in utility EnBW by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a source close to the matter said.

German prosecutors opened preliminary proceedings in July into alleged links between Morgan Stanley's top dealmaker in Germany and one of Baden-Wuerttemberg's top politicians relating to the state's purchase of shares in EnBW.

German police have asked their French counterparts to carry out searches in France as part of the probe, the source said, adding that Proglio's office was not the only one targeted and the people under investigation will be questioned after the searches.

EDF declined to comment. Paris police also declined to comment, saying that this investigation was led by German authorities and that French judicial authorities were not involved in the case.

The southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg agreed to buy EDF's 45 percent stake in EnBW (Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg) for 4.7 billion euros ($6.14 billion) in late 2010, enabling the French company to cut debt. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Erica Billingham)