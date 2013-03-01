* German prosecutor: EDF, Morgan Stanley Paris offices
searched
* German authorities asked French counterparts for help
* Probe against former Baden-Wuerttemberg premier, banker
* EDF, Morgan Stanley staff not under investigation
PARIS, March 1 French police have searched the
office of EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio as part of a German
investigation into the 2010 purchase of EDF's stake in utility
EnBW by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a source
close to the matter said.
German prosecutors opened preliminary proceedings in July
into alleged links between Morgan Stanley's top dealmaker
in Germany and one of Baden-Wuerttemberg's top politicians
relating to the state's purchase of shares in EnBW.
The source added that Proglio's office was not the only one
targeted and that people under investigation would be questioned
after the searches.
A spokesman for the prosecutors office in Stuttgart, the
state capital of Baden-Wuerttemberg, said that as part of the
probe German police have asked their French counterparts to
gather evidence in EDF and Morgan Stanley's offices in Paris.
He said, however, that EDF and Morgan Stanley staff were not
under investigation in this case.
EDF declined to comment. Paris police also declined
to comment, saying that this probe was led by German authorities
and that French judicial authorities were not involved in the
case. No-one from Morgan Stanley in Paris was immediately
available for comment.
The southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg agreed to
buy EDF's 45 percent stake in EnBW (Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg)
for 4.7 billion euros ($6.14 billion) in late 2010, enabling the
French company to cut debt.
Stuttgart prosecutors said last year that the ex-premier of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stefan Mappus, was suspected of breach of
trust and of having overpaid for the EnBW stake, while Morgan
Stanley banker Dirk Notheis could have aided Mappus.
Mappus said at the time that he did not overpay and that the
charges were unfounded. Notheis said that all of the accusations
were without merit.