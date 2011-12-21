PARIS Dec 21 French utility EDF has agreed to buy back Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg's (EnBW) stakes in two Polish power groups, Ersa and Kogeneracja, in a deal worth 301 million euros ($395 million), EDF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction follows the purchase by Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany's second-richest state, of EDF's stake in EnBW a year ago.

"The transaction is in line with the financial guidance announced by the group at the end of July 2011," EDF said. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)