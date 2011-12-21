Five Chinese firms failed to register overseas bond issuances - state planner
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
PARIS Dec 21 French utility EDF has agreed to buy back Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg's (EnBW) stakes in two Polish power groups, Ersa and Kogeneracja, in a deal worth 301 million euros ($395 million), EDF said in a statement on Wednesday.
The transaction follows the purchase by Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany's second-richest state, of EDF's stake in EnBW a year ago.
"The transaction is in line with the financial guidance announced by the group at the end of July 2011," EDF said. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
WASHINGTON, June 12 North Korea's effort to circumvent international sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs is complex but could be defeated by targeting relatively few Chinese firms, a report said on Monday.