PARIS Jan 30 French power company EDF
is in a consortium led by Singapore sovereign fund GIC looking
to buy a 40 percent stake in the Eurostar train service which
the British government has put up for sale, the Les Echos
newspaper reported.
It said at least five non-binding offers had been
shortlisted for the stake in the service, which links Brussels,
Paris and London through the Channel tunnel, with a deadline of
Feb. 23 to submit firm offers.
EDF declined to comment.
The stake was put up for sale in October and is valued at
300 million to 400 million pounds ($452 million-$602 million),
Les Echos said.
It said candidates still in the running included a
consortium put together by investment fund 3i and
Predica, a division of the bank Credit Agricole, as
well as an alliance between Caisse de Depot et Placement du
Quebec and British investment fund USS.
The Netherlands rail business had however dropped from the
race, it said.
The French state-owned SNCF, which owns 55 percent of
Eurostar, and the Belgian government, which holds 5 percent, had
decided not to bid, it said.
They have a last-look right which would enable them to offer
a 15 percent premium on any final bid.
