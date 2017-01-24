PARIS Jan 24 The board of French state-controlled utility EDF has approved state compensation for the planned closure of EDF's Fessenheim nuclear plant, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for EDF declined to comment on the matter.

EDF and the French government had previously agreed in August on a 400 million-euro ($430 million) compensation package for the closure of Fessenheim.

The 1,800-MW Fessenheim plant in northeastern France was commissioned in 1978 and is scheduled to stop production this year following a 2012 election campaign promise by outgoing President Francois Hollande.

Trade unions and some candidates in France's April and May presidential election, including conservative frontrunner Francois Fillon, are against the closure. He has promised to halt the shutdown. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix and Jean-Michel Belot)