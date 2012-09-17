PARIS, Sept 17 French utility EDF is
carry out planned improvements costing 20 million euros ($26
million) at its Fessenheim nuclear power plant to allow it to
continue operating until its scheduled closure at the end of
2016, a spokeswoman said.
France's nuclear watchdog ASN said in July 2011 EDF should
raise the concrete base of its Fessenheim reactor 1, in eastern
France, before mid-2013 to prevent leaks in case of a nuclear
disaster, or else face a shutdown.
"We are in the process of building a life-size model for the
sill plate which will raise the reactor by 80 centimetres," the
spokeswoman said on Monday.
Post-Fukushima related works, which are compulsory before
2018, are also likely to be carried out before 2016, she said.
ASN told EDF in January to improve the safety of nuclear
facilities so they can withstand the kind of extreme shocks that
triggered the Fukushima disaster in Japan last year.
EDF said it had invested 380 million euros in new equipment
in the plant's reactor 2, including the replacement of three
steam generators.
French President Francois Hollande said last week he wanted
to close Fessenheim, the country's oldest plant and located near
the German border -- at the end of 2016, bringing the closure
forward by several months.
Hollande also renewed a pledge to cut the country's reliance
on nuclear power to 50 percent of the electricity mix, from 75
percent.
The 1,800-megawatt Fessenheim nuclear plant is unpopular due
to its age and location in an earthquake zone and has attracted
mounting media attention since Hollande announced in his
electoral pledge he planned to shut it down.
While two much-publicised incidents in 2012 put the 34-year
old plant in the limelight, other much more recent plants, such
as Gravelines in northern France, recorded 10 minor incidents
this year.
ASN was expected to say in the next few months whether it
will allow reactor 2 to continue operating for another 10 years,
given that it will, de facto, have to close in 2016.
($1 = 0.7612 euro)
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Axelle Du Crest; Editing by
Dan Lalor)
(muriel.boselli@reuters.com; +33149495270)