PARIS Oct 16 French President Francois Hollande assured environmentalist lawmakers this week that he would live up to a promise to close France's oldest nuclear plant, the Greens chief said on Friday.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal left the door open in September to the possibility of keeping state-controlled power group EDF's Fessenheim plant on the German border open, although she said its closure was the preferred option.

Hollande promised in his presidential manifesto to close down the 1,600-megawatt (MW) plant, but the deeply unpopular leader has since met stiff resistance from EDF's unions and management as well as local politicians.

"Fessenheim will close. We have spoken about it with the president," the head of the Green party Emmanuelle Cosse said on France Info radio. "Fessenheim will close ... before 2017."

"That's what he says and I know that maybe I am the only person in France to believe it, but I'm telling you that Fessenheim will close. It's a presidential promise," added Cosse, who met with Hollande earlier this week.

Hollande's ruling Socialists have seen their majority in parliament gradually erode and such an assurance can help win backing from the Greens in parliament as the government face a battle passing the 2015 budget in the coming months.

Royal said in late September that EDF had invested 500 million euros in Fessenheim in recent years to upgrade it, and did not rule out that another one may be chosen for closure instead of it. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Leigh Thomas)