* Hollande to host meeting on EDF on Wednesday
* Consultative board meeting planned on Friday
* Macron to see unions again next week
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 18 The French government will
discuss financing options for state-controlled utility EDF this
week ahead of an EDF board meeting on Friday, but no decision is
due about the company's project to build nuclear reactors in
Britain, sources said on Monday.
A source at the presidential office told Reuters that French
President Francois Hollande would host a meeting about EDF
at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday morning but declined
to comment on the agenda.
Hollande and ministers for economy and energy are widely
expected to review financing options for EDF's 18 billion pound
($26 billion) project to build two nuclear plants at Hinkley
Point, in Britain.
French Economy minister Emmanuel Macron told the BBC on
Sunday EDF would go ahead with the project, although he said to
EDF unions last week that a final investment decision on the
British project had not yet been taken.
Macron told reporters in Bruges, Belgium, on Monday that he
is meeting with EDF management several times a week and working
intensively on how to secure financing for EDF's projects at a
time of low electricity prices.
"We are also working on financial and technical guarantees
for the Hinkley Point project," he said, adding that the
government has been steadfast in its support for the project and
he would meet EDF's unions again next week.
On Tuesday, Macron is also due to meet Yannick d'Escatha,
former head of French state nuclear agency CEA, who has written
a confidential report about the risks involved in the project.
A source told Reuters earlier this year that d'Escatha had
raised serious doubts about whether it could be finished on
schedule.
EDF has called a board meeting for Friday in which
management will present financing options for the company, but
it will be a purely informational meeting and no vote is
planned, a one source familiar with the situation said.
EDF is looking at several options for boosting its balance
sheet, including a partial sale of its grid unit RTE to
state-owned bank Caisse des Depots and other assets, as well as
further cost savings.
It also hopes that the state will allow it to pay its
dividend in shares again like it for 2015 earnings, which left
about 1.8 billion euros in the company. Macron has indicated
that this could be an option again for this year.
A capital increase is seen as less likely as EDF has solid
cash reserves and the high cost of upgrading its ageing nuclear
power stations and the Hinkley Point project are several years
away.
($1 = 0.7053 pounds)
