PARIS, July 26 Shareholders of France's EDF
approved on Tuesday a planned 4 billion euro ($4.4
billion) capital increase ahead of the state-controlled
utility's decision on whether to proceed with its Hinkley Point
UK nuclear project on Thursday.
EDF announced the capital increase in April, when the
government said the French state would subscribe to 3 billion
euros of the increase as part of a financing package under which
the state would also take its dividend in shares instead of cash
on 2016 and 2017 earnings.
The company will issue new shares before closing its 2016
financial accounts in February 2017. The timing will depend on
market conditions.
"We need to boost our equity as market conditions are tough
and we need to maintain the quality of our debt and our credit
rating," EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy told an
extraordinary general shareholders meeting.
He said the firm had major financing needs related to the 18
billion pound ($23.63 billion) Hinkley Point project, the
upgrade of its ageing French nuclear plants and its Linky smart
meters programme, but he added the capital issue proceeds would
not be allocated to one project specifically.
The company said earlier this year that the capital increase
will be completed by about 10 billion euros worth of asset sales
by 2020 - including a stake in grid unit RTE - and a one billion
euro reduction of costs by 2019 compared to 2015.
Levy said that EDF's planned takeover of the reactor
division of nuclear group Areva had been slowed down
by the complexity of the legal structure required to make sure
EDF is not exposed to any legal risks related to the takeover.
Areva and its Finnish customer TVO are claiming billions of
euros from one another over a the long-delayed Olkiluoto 3
reactor project.
Levy said there were intense talks about the Areva takeover
and that he expected these would be concluded soon.
In EDF's first comments about a raid by French stock market
regulator AMF on EDF's offices last week, Levy said that the
AM's investigation was not related to EDF's financial situation
but to its financial communication since July 2013.
French daily Le Monde reported last week the AMF was
examining financial communications concerning the utility's
nuclear reactor renovation programme as well as its Hinkley
Point project.
($1 = 0.9087 euros)
($1 = 0.7617 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by
Mark Potter and Alexandra Hudson)