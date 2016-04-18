PARIS, April 18 French President Francois Hollande will host a working meeting on state-controlled utility EDF at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday morning, a source at the presidential office told Reuters on Monday.

The source declined to comment on the agenda, but Hollande and key ministers for economy and energy are widely expected to review financing options for EDF's 18 billion pound ($25.5 billion) project to build two nuclear plants at Hinkley Point, in Britain.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told unions last week that a final investment decision on the UK project had not yet been taken, but he has said several times that it would be a mistake not to go ahead with the project. ($1 = 0.7053 pounds) (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)