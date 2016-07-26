PARIS, July 26 Shareholders of France's EDF
approved on Tuesday a planned 4 billion euro ($4.4
billion) capital increase ahead of the state-controlled
utility's decision on its Hinkley Point UK nuclear project on
Thursday.
EDF announced the capital increase in April, when the
government said the French state would subscribe to 3 billion
euros of the increase as part of a financing package under which
the state would also take its dividend in shares instead of cash
on 2016 and 2017 earnings.
The company will issue new shares before the closure of its
2016 financial accounts in February 2017. The timing will depend
on market conditions.
($1 = 0.9087 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by
Mark Potter)