PARIS, June 7 French nuclear regulator ASN is set to give safety clearance for the nuclear reactor vessel being built for French utility EDF at its Flamanville site, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the regulator had provided EDF with elements of a preliminary report on the reactor which indicate that the equipment meets the safety conditions for the reactor to start up normally.

Non-approval for EDF would have meant billions of euros in extra costs and would have jeopardised its planned takeover of nuclear group Areva's reactor unit.

ASN has been studying weak spots in the reactor's lid and base since the reported discovery in 2015 of carbon concentrations in the steel caused during the manufacturing process.

EDF declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Geert de Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)