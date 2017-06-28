By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, June 28 EDF's nuclear reactor in
Flamanville, north-western France, can start up despite weak
spots in its steel, a group of experts said, confirming the
nuclear regulator ASN's recommendation, a source familiar with
the situation said.
The group, charged with reviewing the ASN's report into the
reactor, agreed with its conclusion that EDF will have to
consider replacing the cover of the new reactor vessel in a few
years if it is not able to implement additional tests required
by the ASN.
The group's non-binding recommendation - which will be used
by the ASN to formulate a final ruling on Flamanville this
autumn - is expected to be published by the ASN later this week.
The source also said that representatives of EDF told the
group of experts that it had started a procedure to order a new
cover for the reactor from Areva, which has designed
the reactor. The new piece would be forged by Japan Steel Works
and tooled by Areva.
EDF plans to build two of the same Areva-designed European
Pressurized Reactor (EPR) models as Flamanville in Hinkley
Point, Britain.
EDF and ASN declined to comment.
