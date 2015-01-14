PARIS Jan 14 EDF's new chief executive
Jean-Bernard Levy said German power consumers are subsidising
French power users via the export of cheap renewable energy to
France.
The head of the state-controlled power utility told a French
senate hearing on Wednesday that France imports German power
every day nearly all day, and that part of it is re-exported to
Britain, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.
He said that, most of the time, Germany exports at a cheap
price and that EDF makes money on its exports.
"This means that the weight of German subsidies for
renewables, and coal, is such that, in reality, the German end
consumer pays, via his green taxes, a subsidy to the French
consumer," he said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)