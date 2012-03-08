PARIS, March 8 French utility EDF
will carry out upgrades to improve the safety of its nuclear
facilities in the next 10 years, earlier than planned, the
company's head of nuclear production said on Thursday.
France's nuclear watchdog ASN asked EDF in January to
improve the safety of nuclear facilities so they can
withstand the kind of extreme shocks that triggered the
Fukushima disaster one year ago.
EDF had initially planned to carry out some of those works
from 2017-30 as part of its nuclear life extension programme.
"The post-Fukushima works are scheduled in the next 10
years," Dominique Miniere told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference organised by the French nuclear lobby SFEN, adding
works were initially expected to take place between 2017 and
2030.
The French nuclear power operator will need to install
flood-proof diesel generators and bunkered remote back-up
control rooms at its 19 plants across the country or else face
having to shut down some of its 58 reactors.
The installation of back-up flood-proof diesel generators
will be installed between 2015 and 2018, rather than the planned
2017-30 schedule, Miniere added.
EDF said earlier this year the post-Fukushima works would
cost around 10 billion euros.
The head of the ASN said in January that each of France's 58
nuclear reactors will need to be equipped with a back-up diesel
generator at a cost of 40 to 60 million euros apiece.
France carried out "stress tests" on its nuclear facilities
as part of a European Union-wide move to assess the resistance
of European nuclear power plants to extreme cases of natural
catastrophe or bad weather.
The EU is due to publish its conclusions in June.
