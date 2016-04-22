LONDON, April 22 Greenpeace and renewable energy
supplier Ecotricity on Friday threatened to take legal action
against the Hinkley C nuclear power plant in Britain if the
French government offers financial support for the project.
The 18 billion pound ($25.5 billion) project was announced
in October 2013 but developer Electricite de France has
stalled on making a final investment decision while it secures
partners and financing.
"Ecotricity and Greenpeace have today written to the UK and
French governments and EDF Energy, warning that any further
state aid for Hinkley Point nuclear power station could be
illegal," Ecotricity said in a statement.
"Ecotricity and Greenpeace would be prepared to challenge
further state funding in the courts."
Britain has already offered EDF a guaranteed price for
electricity from Hinkley C for 35 years at almost three times
the current market rate and promised a 2 billion pound loan,
which was given the green light by the European Commission.
Last month French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said that
France is willing to recapitalise EDF and possibly renounce a
cash dividend to help the company.
Environmental group Greenpeace also published a legal
opinion on Friday from three competition and EU law barristers
from Monckton Chambers warning that any possible funding routes
by the French government would constitute state aid.
"It would be difficult to justify such further measures as
being compatible with the internal market," the barristers said.
EDF declined to comment.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman)