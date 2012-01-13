PARIS French utility EDF (EDF.PA) on Friday denied making a preliminary non-binding bid to buy BG Group Plc's BG.L 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas.

"EDF denies having submitted an offer for BG's stake in Gujarat Gas and has no plans to do so," a spokeswoman said.

BG received between six and seven bids earlier this week, including from India's Adani group (ADEL.NS), state-run GAIL India (GAIL.NS) and state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, sources told Reuters on Monday.

BG India, a unit of the British oil and gas company, announced in November it was interested in selling its stake in Gujarat Gas, a western India-focused gas distribution company, as part of a restructuring of its asset portfolio.

