* EDF to pay 700 mln euros to raise Edison stake
* Delmi, A2A, Iren to own Edison affiliate Edipower
* Italy govt pleased with deal
* EDF acquisition subject to Consob agreeing on price
By Caroline Jacobs and Stephen Jewkes
PARIS/MILAN, Dec 27 French state power
company EDF has tightened its grip on Italy's No 2
utility Edison, buying off a group of shareholders who
had opposed its offer by selling them a prize asset and winning
government blessing.
On Tuesday, after months of wrangling, EDF reached a
long-awaited deal to win control of Edison for 700 million euros
($912.73 million), enabling it to take charge of revamping
Edison which has been hit by high debt and sliding profits.
In a preliminary deal, state-controlled EDF agreed to pay
0.84 euros a share to boost its stake in Edison to 81 from 50
percent, with plans to offer the same to minority shareholders.
Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's stake in
power generation unit Edipower, widely seen as the company's 7.7
gigawatt crown jewel, for the Edison holding of the core Italian
investors.
"They have made a concession on Edipower, but it was a
condition fixed by the Italians," said a Paris-based analyst who
declined to be named. "Most important is that the offer does not
seem to be too high. The price and terms are in line with what
was expected," he added.
Edison is currently controlled by EDF and a group of Italian
investors led by regional utility A2A
At the end of October, Edison's owners reached a deal on a
reorganisation that would have given EDF majority control in
return for hydroelectric assets and a 30 percent Edison stake.
But a dispute over Edison's finances and apportioning debt
inside the group scuppered the accord and hardened positions,
prompting Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera, former CEO
of Edison creditor bank Intesa Sanpaolo, to step in and
orchestrate a deal.
"With (EDF) Chairman (Henri) Proglio we shared a common
market view and from him I received confirmation of the firm,
long-term commitment of EDF in Italy, also via Edison," Passera
said in a statement on Tuesday.
EDF plans to use Edison -- which produces and sells electric
power, natural gas and crude oil -- as a platform to develop its
gas business in Italy, which traditionally has had some of the
highest power prices in Europe.
Edison is developing a gas pipeline that will link Algeria
with Sardinia and Tuscany as well as working on a project that
will link Italy and Europe to Greece and Turkey.
A deal on Edison reached back in March was blocked by the
previous Italian government of Silvio Berlusconi which set up
barriers to foreign takeovers in certain strategic industries.
Earlier this year, French dairy group Lactalis won control
of rival Parmalat and luxury group LVMH
secured Italy's Bulgari.
ITALIANS HAPPY
A2A, which has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with
results at Edison, said integration between A2A and Edipower
will create Italy's second-biggest power producer with an
installed capacity of around 10 gigawatts.
"It's a good deal for the Italians who will be able to exit
immediately. The price is not great and A2A, which bought its
shares at around 1.5 euros, will have to book a loss. But then
Edison is in bad financial straits," a Milan analyst said.
Lingering uncertainty over Edison's fate led Standard &
Poors and Fitch Ratings agencies to cut their credit ratings
with S&P citing weak results and Fitch saying the delays limited
the company's ability to focus on how to run its business,
particularly with debt maturing.
EDF Finance Director Thomas Piquemal told a conference call
the agreement should now put credit rating agencies at ease. But
he declined to say if EDF would go ahead with a capital increase
of between 1 billion and 1.5 billion euros, as had been
suggested last week by a source close to the matter.
Falling gas and power prices have squeezed margins at
Edison, exacerbated by onerous long-term take-or-pay gas
contracts which it is trying to renegotiate.
The delays in reorganization have limited the company's
ability to focus on key management functions, including the
planning of funding and liquidity requirements.
EDF's purchase of the Italian investors' stakes in Edison
constitutes a change of ownership and, under Italian law, should
trigger a mandatory tender offer for the remainder of the
company -- including roughly 10 percent held by Carlo Tassara,
the holding company of Franco-Polish financier Romain Zaleski.
The deal is subject to Italian securities regulator Consob
not requiring EDF to bid more than 0.84 euros a share for
outstanding minorities' Edison shareholdings, EDF said.
($1 = 0.7669 euros)
