PARIS/HONG KONG, Jan 13 French utility EDF denied on Friday that it had made a preliminary bid for BG Group Plc's 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas.

A source close to the matter had said earlier in the day that EDF, which wants to diversify its nuclear-dominated power portfolio by building strong businesses in gas, coal, hydropower and renewables, had made a bid for the stake.

"EDF denies having submitted an offer for BG's stake in Gujarat Gas and has no plans to do so," a spokeswoman said.

BG received between six and seven bids earlier this week, including from India's Adani group, state-run GAIL India and state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, sources told Reuters on Monday.

India's Economic Times reported on Friday that bidders included German utility E.ON, U.S. and UK-based private equity firms, and Indian utility Torrent Power .

BG India, a unit of the British oil and gas company, announced in November it was interested in selling its stake in Gujarat Gas, a western India-focused gas distribution company, as part of a restructuring of its asset portfolio.

The current market price for BG's 65 percent stake in Gujarat Gas is more than $600 million. The successful bidder will have to make an open offer for a minimum additional 26 percent stake, as per Indian regulations.

Gujarat Gas currently supplies piped gas and compressed natural gas to customers across Surat, Bharuch and Valsad cities in the western state of Gujarat. The company also operates a 3,700 kilometre-long gas pipeline network.

The Indian company offers a strong foothold for overseas players into India's fast-growing gas market, where demand is expected to reach 443 million cubic metres a day (mscmd) by 2017, up from 166 mscmd currently.