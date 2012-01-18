PARIS Jan 18 Electricity prices in France could rise by 30 percent through 2016 given upcoming investment needs if the current regulatory approach is maintained, Les Echos reported, citing comments by the president of the Commission of Electricity Regulation (CRE).

The rise of about 6 percent a year from 2012 prices would include the additional cost of 10-15 billion euros of work on France's nuclear reactors to upgrade safety controls after the nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima plant, the paper said.

CRE president Philippe de Ladoucette said that to arrive at the price rise he assumed the contribution to fund renewable energy known as the CSPE would double by 2016, the price charged for usage of the public electricity network would rise by 4 percent annually including inflation, and nuclear prices would increase by 2 percent a year. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)