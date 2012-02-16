PARIS Feb 16 EDF reported higher 2011 earnings as increased nuclear output offset a drop in power generated from water and the group forecast growth in line with its earlier expectations even with higher spending to improve nuclear safety.

The French utility has forecast annual average core earnings growth of 4 to 6 percent and an average annual net profit rise of between 5 and 10 percent in the period from 2011 to 2015.

Core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 4.7 percent to 14.82 billion euros ($19.37 billion) last year on sales up 2.2 percent at 65.31 billion.

Recurring net income increased 13.4 percent to 3.52 billion euros, EDF said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)