WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
PARIS, June 5 EDF's 900 MW Gravelines 1 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on June 4 at 1730 GMT, France's power grid RTE showed on its website on Tuesday, providing no reason or restart date. (Reporting by Axelle du Crest)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASÍLIA, June 9 Brazil's attorney general's office has asked a federal court to grant it access to the full terms of a leniency agreement signed between J&F Investimentos and federal prosecutors regarding multiple graft probes, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.