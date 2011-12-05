PARIS Dec 5 EDF plans to invest 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to build a coal-fired power plant in Poland, where electricity demand is rising 3 percent annually and old plants will need to be shut down.

The project involves the replacement of the four oldest units at the Rybnik plant with a single, more efficient one, EDF said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement comes as EDF has said it would diversify its nuclear-dominated portfolio by building strong businesses in gas and coal, as well as hydropower and renewables.

It also plans to increase the share of its power production capacity abroad, reducing its exposure to government-set power rates in its domestic French market. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)