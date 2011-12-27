PARIS Dec 27 French utility EDF and a group of Italian shareholders have reached a new preliminary deal on the reorganisation of Edison, with EDF raising its stake in Italy's second biggest utility and Edison's Italian shareholders gaining ownership of its affiliate Edipower.

EDF would pay 0.84 euros a share to raise its stake in Edison to 80.7 percent from 50 percent, while Edison holding vehicle Delmi will buy a 70 percent stake in Edipower from Edison and Swiss utility Alpiq. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)