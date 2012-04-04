PARIS, April 4 EDF on Wednesday raised doubt over its plan to take control of Italian power producer Edison after Italy's market regulator Consob said EDF needed to raise the price it had proposed to buy out the shareholders of Edison.

"The obligation of EDF to proceed with the shareholding reorganisation is conditioned upon the confirmation by CONSOB of a price of 0.84 per share for the mandatory offer, " EDF said in a statement.

"This condition has not been satisfied by the CONSOB's communication. EDF will now be examining the steps that must be taken without further delay to secure Edison's future, " it added.

Earlier, Consob said a fair price for the buyout in Italy's No. 2 power utility would be in a range of 0.84 and 0.95 euros, with 0.89 euros being "a useful point of refeence"

It said the 0.84 euros per share price proposed by EDF did not appear to be fair.

In December EDF reached a preliminary deal to win control of Edison.

Edison is controlled by EDF and holding company Delmi, which is headed by A2A and includes Iren . (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)