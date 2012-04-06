PARIS, April 6 State-owned utility EDF
in partnership with Alstom has won the bulk of the
country's first offshore wind farm tender, France's energy
minister said on Friday.
EDF won three of the tenders four offshore wind sites while
a fourth was won by Spain's Iberdrola in partnership
with French state-owned nuclear reactor maker Areva.
France's GDF Suez and Germany's Siemens
were unsuccessful in their tender to build an offshore wind
farm.
The tender will build an offshore wind capacity of 2,000
megawatts (MW) in northern France and represents an investment
of 7 billion euros, industry minister Eric Besson told a news
conference.
France launched the tender last July under plans to meet 23
percent of energy demand from renewable sources by 2020.
A second tender will be held in the second half of 2012,
the minister said.
