PARIS Nov 28 Italian energy group Edison
, a unit of French utility EDF, wants to
triple its Italian customer base and would be ready to buy
Italian energy group Eni's retail base, said Edison
chief executive Marc Benayoun.
Benayoun told reporters on Monday that if it could make a
deal with Eni, it would be ready to sell a 20-35 percent stake
in its capital to a long-term Italian investor in order to
finance that deal.
Edison, which has about 1.2 million retail customers in
Italy - half in power, half in gas - hopes to grow its customer
base to 3-4 million as it aims to benefit from the opening of
the Italian energy market in 2018.
Benayoun also said Edison could return to profitability in
2018. He expects the company will be close to break-even in 2017
and book a small net loss this year.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)