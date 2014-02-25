PARIS Feb 25 President Francois Hollande has
decided not to renew the mandate of power utility EDF's
chairman and chief executive Henri Proglio when it expires on
Nov. 22 this year, according to a report in the Canard Enchaine
newspaper.
Power utility EDF and the Economics Ministry both declined
to comment on the report, which throws into question the future
of one of France's most powerful industrialists in a role he has
held since 2009 at one of the country's largest companies.
Proglio's close ties to former President Nicolas Sarkozy
were seen as making him vulnerable after the election of
Socialist President Francois Hollande in 2012, but he has held
on since.
As recently as Feb. 13, when the company reported its
results, Proglio said he wanted to stay on.
The newspaper said the government had found a potential
replacement in Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, the French chief executive
of Belgian chemicals company Solvay.
A Solvay official also declined to comment.
