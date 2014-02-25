PARIS Feb 25 President Francois Hollande has decided not to renew the mandate of power utility EDF's chairman and chief executive Henri Proglio when it expires on Nov. 22 this year, according to a report in the Canard Enchaine newspaper.

Power utility EDF and the Economics Ministry both declined to comment on the report, which throws into question the future of one of France's most powerful industrialists in a role he has held since 2009 at one of the country's largest companies.

Proglio's close ties to former President Nicolas Sarkozy were seen as making him vulnerable after the election of Socialist President Francois Hollande in 2012, but he has held on since.

As recently as Feb. 13, when the company reported its results, Proglio said he wanted to stay on.

The newspaper said the government had found a potential replacement in Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, the French chief executive of Belgian chemicals company Solvay.

A Solvay official also declined to comment. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)