PARIS Oct 15 Jean-Bernard Levy, named head of
France's power utility EDF on Wednesday, cut his management
teeth in telecoms, an industry that has seen change at least as
radical as that envisaged for the French power industry under
its new appointee.
Former colleagues see the ski-ing enthusiast and classical
piano player who currently heads defence electronics firm Thales
as down to earth and effective behind an initially
frosty exterior.
"The first impression is of someone who's rather cold
because he is a bit reserved and does not talk just for the sake
of speaking, but he is someone who, in a smaller group, can
quickly put people at ease," said Philippe Capron, finance
director at Veolia who worked for five years with Levy.
Levy was drafted in 2002 into the management team that
revived the then telecoms-to-media conglomerate Vivendi
. A series of ill-judged acquisitions had left it
saddled with heavy debts.
The 59-year-old, who began his career at France Telecom,
spent a decade paring back Vivendi film, TV and Internet assets.
Throughout his tenure, technological and regulatory changes
worldwide threw everything from the creation of television
content to the delivery of telephone lines into a cauldron of
global takeover deals, mergers and demergers.
Levy left Vivendi in 2012 after a disagreement over the
strategic direction of a business that has continued to divest
assets since - including some he was involved in acquiring.
But he is no prima donna.
"At Vivendi and at Thales, he didn't turn up with an
entourage," said Capron, who was finance director at Vivendi
during part of Levy's time there.
"He's also an incredibly hardworking," Capron told Reuters.
"He reads everything, he's often in the office on a Saturday, he
has an eye on everything and an incredible memory."
In the less than two years he has spent at Thales, analysts
say Levy has tightened up its contract negotiation skills,
focusing on quality and margins over sheer numbers. He has also
moved the group in the direction of growth and beyond mere
cost-cutting.
Levy shared a secondary school with Socialist President
Francois Hollande, attending the Lycee Pasteur in
Neuilly-sur-Seine on the outskirts of Paris, but his political
affiliations are not as clear cut as those of his new boss.
As chief of the civil service staff of former post and
telecommunications minister Gerard Longuet between 1986 and
1988, Levy was working under a conservative Prime Minister,
Jacques Chirac, even though Socialist Francois Mitterrand held
the presidency at the time.
Industry sources said it was Longuet who secured Levy his
job at Vivendi.
At EDF, Levy will be charged with implementing the
government's renewable energy strategy, written into law earlier
this week with a clause that limits nuclear production to
current levels, and aims to reduce the proportion of atomic
energy in France's energy mix to 50 percent from 75 by 2025.
The government ousted the incumbent, Henri Proglio, whose
strong pro-nuclear views sit awkwardly with its plans.
Thales declined to comment on the news of his new
appointment on Wednesday, which came as a surprise even though
there had been rumours8 Proglio would go.
Industry sources named Patrice Caine, Levy's number two at
Thales, and Marwan Lahoud, the head of Airbus in France
as potential replacements. Alexandre de Juniac, chairman and
chief executive of Air France, recently denied talk he
would rejoin Thales. He left the company in 2009.
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet in Paris and Eric
Auchard in Frankfurt; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Mark
John)