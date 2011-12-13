LONDON Dec 13 EDF Energy expects to receive interim design approval for Areva's EPR nuclear reactor from Britain's nuclear regulator on Wednesday, its chief executive said at a conference in London on Tuesday.

"We expect the office for nuclear regulation to give interim approval for the reactor design tomorrow," Vincent de Rivaz said.

He said he expected a site licence approval for the utility's first third-generation nuclear reactor in the UK to be issued in the second half of 2012.

Mike Weightman, chief nuclear inspector and head of the Office of Nuclear Regulation, confirmed that interim generic design assessment acceptance will be issued this week.

"We expect to issue GDA interim design acceptance this week," he said at the same conference.

EDF submitted plans to build a third nuclear plant at its Hinkley Point site in Somerset earlier this year.