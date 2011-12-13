LONDON Dec 13 EDF Energy expects to receive interim approval from Britain's nuclear regulator on Wednesday for the design of Areva's third-generation EPR nuclear reactor, its chief executive said at a conference in London.

"We expect the office for nuclear regulation to give interim approval for the reactor design tomorrow," Vincent de Rivaz said on Tuesday.

He said he expected a site licence approval for the utility's first third-generation nuclear reactor in the UK to be issued in the second half of 2012. EDF earlier this year submitted plans to build a third nuclear plant at its Hinkley Point site in Somerset.

Mike Weightman, chief nuclear inspector and head of the Office of Nuclear Regulation, confirmed that interim generic design assessment acceptance would be issued this week.

"We expect to issue GDA interim design acceptance this week," he said at the same conference.

Britain's biggest nuclear power producer on Tuesday said it was in talks to award 200 million pounds ($312.4 million) of supply chain contracts associated with the new plant.

EDF selected construction group Kier Bam as the preferred bidder for 100 million pounds in site preparation work at Hinkley Point C, with Areva drafted in for early design work and forgings for a similar sum.