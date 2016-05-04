(Adds comments about hybrid debt, rating)
PARIS May 4 EDF's former chief
financial officer urged to utility to delay a final investment
decision on building Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear plant by at
least three years, he told France's parliament on Wednesday.
"In January 2015, I proposed to chief executive Jean-Bernard
Levy to negotiate a three-year delay with our client because we
reasoned that the weight of the project on EDF's balance sheet
would be significant," former CFO Thomas Piquemal said at a
parliament committee hearing.
Piquemal resigned in March and had not spoken publicly about
his reasons for leaving before.
Piquemal refused to comment on any risks related to Hinkley
Point, for which EDF has not yet made a final investment
decision.
He also defended his record as CFO after Levy said last
month that hybrid debt issued by EDF on Piquemal's watch had
created a strain on the state-controlled utility's balance sheet
and financing ability.
"Criticising hybrid debt is like criticising a medicine for
its side effects rather than looking at its healing power,"
Piquemal said.
Levy had referred to the hybrids as EDF's Achilles heel.
Piquemal said that hybrid debt - of which EDF has issued
about 10 billion euros - is indeed more expensive than normal
debt, but a lot cheaper than a capital increase and that if the
company had not issued the hybrids it would have had to proceed
to a capital increase.
But he warned that EDF must do all it can to avoid a major
credit rating downgrade by debt agencies.
Piquemal said that if EDF's credit rating is strongly
downgraded, the hybrid debt will be downgraded to junk bond
status, which would pose the problem of its future refinancing
from 2020 onwards.
"The company cannot afford a significant credit downgrade,"
he said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason
Neely)