* Says Hinkley Point could have put EDF in jeopardy
* CFO says resigned in desperation over financial risk
* Says EPR reactor involves major construction risk
By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, May 4 EDF's former chief
financial officer had urged the utility to delay a final
investment decision on building Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear
plant by at least three years, he told France's parliament on
Wednesday.
Thomas Piquemal's shock resignation in March raised doubts
about EDF's ability to finance the 18 billion pound ($26
billion) project in western England but Piquemal had not
previously spoken publicly about his reasons for leaving.
"In January 2015, I proposed to negotiate a three-year delay
with our client because we reasoned that it would weigh too
heavily on EDF's balance sheet," Piquemal told a parliament
committee hearing.
A visibly emotional Piquemal said he resigned in desperation
when it eventually became clear that he would not be able to
delay the project.
"I could not sign off on a decision that could one day put
EDF in the same situation as Areva, having to recapitalise the
company a few months before defaulting on payments," he said.
Nuclear group Areva -- which has agreed to sell
its reactor business to EDF -- was virtually bankrupt after
years of losses wiped out its equity and was rescued by the
state.
Piquemal denied reports that he had resigned for personal
reasons and said that staying at the utility without speaking
out about the risk involved with Hinkley Point would have been
"a professional mistake".
"Who would bet 60 to 70 percent of his equity on a
technology that has not yet proven that it can work and which
takes 10 years to build," he said.
Four Areva-designed EPR reactors of the same kind EDF wants
to build in Britian are under construction in France, Finland
and China and are years behind schedule and way over budget.
Piquemal declined to comment on technical issues, but said
the EPR involves a "major construction risk".
Since Piquemal's resignation, EDF has announced a four
billion euro capital increase and the government has agreed to
forego cash dividends for two years, in a capital boost
estimated at generating around 7 billion euros.
