PARIS May 9 EDF's works council said
on Monday it had voted to order an external study into the
French utility's project to build two nuclear reactors at
Hinkley Point in Britain.
The works council said it was missing key information and
ordered the study to help it to prepare a recommendation about
the 18 billion pound (23 billion euros) project.
EDF's main unions want the company to delay the Hinkley
Point project by three years, the time they say is needed to
finish other nuclear projects in France and China.
The works council did not say when the study would be ready
or when it expected to make its recommendation, which will not
be binding on EDF.
EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said late last month
that Hinkley Point would be launched once the works council had
issued its recommendation. Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has
said he expected a final investment decision in September.
EDF declined to comment.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Geert De Clercq.
Editing by Jane Merriman)