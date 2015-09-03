* EDF shares fall 4 pct on new EPR delays, close down 2.2
pct
* Cost now more than three times original budget
* CEO says new 10.5-bln-euro cost estimate is realistic
* Says Flamanville woes have no impact on Hinkley Point
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Sept 3 Technical problems and tightened
safety rules have further delayed French utility EDF's
new-generation nuclear reactors and its cost has now ballooned
to more than three times initial estimates.
The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) being built in
northern France - and which EDF also plans to build in Hinkley
Point, Britain - had already been delayed by years due to
problems with suppliers and new safety requirements following
the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
But the discovery of weak spots in the reactor vessel and
problems with safety valves have added to doubts about the EPR,
which France and Britain have chosen to replace their older
reactors, a costly process that will take decades to implement.
EDF said on Thursday the EPR it is building in Flamanville,
Normandy would not be operational before 2018 and would cost
10.5 billion euros ($12 billion), up from an initial budget of 3
billion.
The announcement knocked about 4 percent off the French
utility's shares, but the firm's chief executive put a brave
face on the new delay.
"I have total confidence in the Flamanville EPR," EDF boss
Jean-Bernard Levy told a news conference. "It is a priority for
EDF and a major issue for the French nuclear industry and its
international reputation."
Britain's involvement is especially sensitive as it has
offered French state-controlled EDF a 35-year power price
guarantee to ensure the EPR reactors are commercially viability.
Levy said Britain's two EPR reactors at Hinkley Point, to be
built by EDF and its Chinese partners, would be the same as at
Flamanville, not a simplified "New Model" it is now working on
with Areva, which designed the original EPR.
The EPR is a new type of pressurised water reactor built to
resist even the impact of a commercial airliner crash, but it
has been criticised as too big and too expensive.
REPEATED DELAYS
Levy said the EPR was a prototype and therefore prone to
difficulties. But he added the new cost estimate was realistic
and insisted Flamanville's woes would have no impact on the
22-billion-euro Hinkley Point project for two EPRs.
He said Hinkley Point's commissioning date would depend on
the final investment decision by EDF. This could suggest the
start of the British reactor might also be delayed from the 2023
target announced in October 2013, when EDF signed an agreement
with the UK government.
A spokeswoman for Britain's Department of Energy and Climate
Change said: "The UK government and EDF continue to work
together to finalise the project. The deal must represent value
for money and is subject to approval by ministers".
EDF has taken over Areva's reactor business, which posted
four years of losses after the 2011 Fukushima disaster brought
the industry to a virtual standstill, and it is looking to
improve the design of the EPR.
The company also wants to build two more EPRs at Sizewell in
eastern England.
The repeated delays and cost overruns at Flamanville and at
another EPR being built in Olkiluoto, Finland have weighed
heavily on the French nuclear industry's reputation and helped
competitors from South Korea and Russia win market share.
Construction in Flamanville started in 2007 and the plant
was supposed to go into service in 2012, but EDF has announced
new delays and cost overruns every few years.
In November, EDF said Flamanville would start in 2017. The
last time the cost was revised upwards was in 2012 when
state-controlled EDF said it would cost about 8.5 billion.
In April, nuclear regulator ASN said weak spots had been
found in the reactor steel due to concentrations of carbon that
could weaken the mechanical resilience of the metal and its
ability to resist the spreading of cracks.
This forced EDF to do costly new tests and further delayed
the project. In June, the regulator also raised questions about
safety valves at the plant.
($1 = 0.8862 euros; 1 euro = 0.7294 pounds)
