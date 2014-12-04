PARIS Dec 4 French power utility EDF should be forced to double the share of nuclear power output it sells to competitors from a quarter to up to half in order to increase competition, GDF Suez's chief executive said on Thursday.

Since 2011, state-controlled EDF must sell to competitors up to 100 terawatt/hour per year of electricity generated by its nuclear plants, equivalent to a quarter of their output, in exchange for keeping its monopoly on nuclear production.

But despite the opening of France's power market to competition in 2007, the former monopoly power vendor still had an 84 percent share of the electricity market in volume at the end of September, according to energy regulator CRE.

GDF Suez CEO Gerard Mestrallet told a parliament hearing that the end of regulated power tariffs for companies on Dec. 31, 2015, which only EDF can offer, should be accompanied by a doubling of the amount of power of nuclear origin EDF sells to competitors at the so-called ARENH tariff.

"Demand for ARENH will increase significantly and we are already close to the volume ceiling level, which we think should be doubled to 200 terawatt/hour," Mestrallet said.

GDF Suez dominates the French gas market but also offers power contracts.

In November, the government pushed back an ARENH power price increase scheduled for Jan 1, 2015 to July 1, 2015 while CRE reviews the ARENH calculation formula.

CRE had said earlier ARENH, which currently stands at 42 euros per megawatt/hour and has been criticised by all industry players, should increase to 44 euros in 2015 and 46 in 2016.

EDF wants it to progressively increase to 50 euros to better reflect the real cost of nuclear power production, while EDF's smaller rivals such as Direct Energie say it is already too high to allow them to compete with EDF. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Vincent Baby)