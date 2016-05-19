* Longer reactor depreciation would boost EDF bottom line
* Wants to lengthen depreciation before lifespan decision
* Regulator: no guarantee for 10-year life span extension
* Life extensions would push back nuclear provisions
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 19 The French government's energy
investment plan due in July will be a key indicator for whether
and for how long EDF will extend the depreciation
period of its nuclear plants, an executive said on Thursday.
EDF hopes to get nuclear energy regulator ASN's
authorisation to extend the lifespan of its nuclear plants to 50
years from 40, and already wants to extend the depreciation
period on these assets, which would boost bottom-line profit.
Early this year ASN said it expects to give generic
guidelines on French nuclear plant life extensions by 2018, but
said extensions could not be taken for granted and that they
would be decided reactor by reactor.
The government's long-awaited multi-year energy investment
plan (PPE) - implementing the August 2015 energy transition law
- will not specify reactor lifespan, but should set targets for
the share of nuclear in France's power mix.
President Francois Hollande has vowed to reduce that share
from 75 percent to 50 by 2025, but has taken no concrete steps
towards that goal.
"The PPE, and notably its nuclear chapter, expected early
July, will figure largely in our decision about the accounting
lifespan of our nuclear reactors," EDF nuclear chief Dominique
Miniere told reporters.
In 2003, EDF extended the depreciation schedule for its
reactors in its accounts to 40 years from 30 - six years before
the ASN authorised the move.
CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said in April EDF plans to extend the
depreciation period by the closing of first-half results.
Miniere said the PPE should signal how many of EDF's 58
reactors can keep operating, which will determine over what
period reactors and related maintenance costs can be
depreciated.
He said life extension would also impact EDF's 23 billion
euros worth of decommissioning and nuclear waste provisions.
"Delaying reactor decommissioning also means delaying
provisions," he said.
Miniere said 80 percent of EDF's 58 reactors were built
between 1980 and 1990. From 2020, many need to close or get
approval operate another decade.
Miniere said every reactor has annual maintenance costs of
about 50 million euros, or about 3 billion euros per year for
EDF's fleet.
Extending EDF's reactors by 10 years and incorporating
safety lessons learned from the Fukushima disaster will boost
that to 4-4.2 billion euros per year in the 2014-2025 period, a
total of just over 50 billion, after which costs will ease to
4.2-3 billion euros per year, he said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)