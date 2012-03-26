UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
PARIS, March 26 EDF's 900-MW Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor restarted on March 23 after a three-day unplanned outage, EDF said on Monday.
A glitch with the transformer forced the stoppage of the reactor, EDF said last week. (Reporting by Axelle Du Crest)
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.