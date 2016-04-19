PARIS, April 19 An association of employee
shareholders of EDF has asked French regulator AMF to oblige the
French state to launch a 32 euros per share bid for the utility
to buy out minority shareholders.
In a letter to French market regulator AMF, seen by Reuters
on Tuesday, EDF Actionnariat Salarie (EAS) asks AMF to consider
requiring the state to launch a so-called public withdrawal bid
(Offre Publique de Retrait).
In a document published by EAS, the group alleges the
government abused its position as a majority shareholder by
forcing EDF to go ahead with its project to build two nuclear
plants in Britain, which EAS says is too risky for EDF.
It said it wants the government to launch a public bid at 32
euros per share, the price at which EDF was taken public in
2005. EDF shares closed 2.74 percent higher at 11.61 euros on
Tuesday.
