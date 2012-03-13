LONDON, March 13 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power producer, resumed output from its 600 megawatt Sizewell B-2 nuclear plant following an outage period, it said.

"Sizewell B power station has now returned to service," an EDF spokesman said.

"The reactor and Turbine 2 at the power station were resynchronised to the national grid at 4:30 a.m. this morning," he said.

The station automatically shut down on March 2 due to unplanned technical difficulties.