UPDATE 1-Proxy firm ISS opposes shareholder bid to overhaul Petropavlovsk board
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
LONDON, March 13 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power producer, resumed output from its 600 megawatt Sizewell B-2 nuclear plant following an outage period, it said.
"Sizewell B power station has now returned to service," an EDF spokesman said.
"The reactor and Turbine 2 at the power station were resynchronised to the national grid at 4:30 a.m. this morning," he said.
The station automatically shut down on March 2 due to unplanned technical difficulties.
June 12 General Electric Co said on Monday CEO Jeff Immelt would step down, capping a 16-year term that included steering the conglomerate through the financial crisis and divesting its struggling lending business.