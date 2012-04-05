(Makes clear outage time was 1020 GMT, not 1120 GMT)

PARIS, April 5 EDF'S 1,300-megawatt Penly 2 nuclear reactor stopped on Thursday for an unplanned outage, French power grid said on its website.

The reactor stopped at 1020 GMT, RTE said without citing a reason or a restart date. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Muriel Boselli)