UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
(Makes clear outage time was 1020 GMT, not 1120 GMT)
PARIS, April 5 EDF'S 1,300-megawatt Penly 2 nuclear reactor stopped on Thursday for an unplanned outage, French power grid said on its website.
The reactor stopped at 1020 GMT, RTE said without citing a reason or a restart date. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Muriel Boselli)
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.