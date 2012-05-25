UPDATE 4-EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Ferber, edits)
PARIS May 25 EDF'S 1300-megawatt (MW) Penly 1 nuclear reactor stopped on Friday at 1530 GMT for an unplanned outage, RTE's website showed.
The site did not post a cause or a restart date. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Ferber, edits)
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the United States is "no longer interested in guaranteeing Europe's security in our place", saying the bloc had to push for more defence and security cooperation on its own.