Australia pushes to cut power bills, delays gas export curbs
MELBOURNE, June 20 Australia's conservative government stepped up efforts to cut power prices on Tuesday by proposing to block network operators from appealing regulated rates.
KATOWICE, Poland May 10 Poland's Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski expects France's EDF to conclude within days the sale of its local power and heating assets to Polish utilities, he said on Wednesday.
EDF began talks with Polish utilities PGE, Enea , Energa and PGNiG in January over the sale of its Polish assets.
"We expect that the final decisions will be taken within days," Tchorzewski told reporters on the sidelines of the European Economic Congress in Katowice, southern Poland.
The EDF assets under negotiation are valued at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion), local media has reported. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman)
MELBOURNE, June 20 Australia's conservative government stepped up efforts to cut power prices on Tuesday by proposing to block network operators from appealing regulated rates.
LONDON, June 20 Total will go ahead with development of a giant Iranian gas field this summer, its CEO told Reuters, in the first major western energy investment in the country since Tehran signed an international nuclear deal.