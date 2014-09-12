* French court rejects appeal against tariff cap
* To decide on merits of cap at a later date
* Shares in EDF fall more than 2 pct
(Adds Energy Minister, Anode comments)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Sept 12 French electricity prices will
remain capped for now, after the country's highest
administrative court ruled against a group of power producers
that had appealed against the limit.
Anode, an association of alternative power producers, had
filed a complaint against Energy Minister Segolene Royal's
decision in June to scrap a planned 5 percent increase in
state-controlled EDF's regulated power prices set for
August.
"This is good news for consumers," Royal said on Twitter.
The State Council, or Conseil d'Etat, said on Friday that a
so-called urgency condition necessary for a suspension of the
government's cap had not been met. It added it would make a
decision on the merits of the cap at a later date.
News of the price cap on June 19 hit EDF shares, which fell
11 percent on the day but have since recouped the lost $5
billion in market value.
A few days after the announcement, Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said there would be a tariff increase after all in the
autumn, albeit of less than 5 percent. Analysts expect the
government will increase tariffs in October.
At 1100 GMT, EDF shares were down 2.3 percent to 25.24
euros, the biggest fall on France's CAC 40 leading equities
index.
Anode argues that capped power tariffs make it difficult for
alternative power vendors to compete with EDF.
"We're a bit disappointed, inevitably, because we weren't
efficient in demonstrating there was a real urgency, but we
should wait for the court's decision on the merits," said Fabien
Chone, the president of Anode and EDF rival Direct Energie
.
The court's decision not to suspend the government cap this
time sets a precedent. The State Council has in the past
overruled government caps on power prices.
In April, it ruled that a July 2012 cap on power tariff
increases decided by the previous government was illegal and
ordered the government to implement a backdated price increase.
In January 2013, the court annulled government-imposed
limits on 2011 and 2012 gas price increases for consumers.
Royal's cap on tariffs is part of a Europe-wide trend to
limit energy price rises as governments try to bolster consumer
spending in the face of high unemployment.
EDF could not immediately comment on the ruling.
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Marion Douet;
Writing by Geert de Clercq; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Mark
Potter)