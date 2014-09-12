* French court rejects appeal against tariff cap

* To decide on merits of cap at a later date

* Shares in EDF fall more than 2 pct (Adds Energy Minister, Anode comments)

By Michel Rose

PARIS, Sept 12 French electricity prices will remain capped for now, after the country's highest administrative court ruled against a group of power producers that had appealed against the limit.

Anode, an association of alternative power producers, had filed a complaint against Energy Minister Segolene Royal's decision in June to scrap a planned 5 percent increase in state-controlled EDF's regulated power prices set for August.

"This is good news for consumers," Royal said on Twitter.

The State Council, or Conseil d'Etat, said on Friday that a so-called urgency condition necessary for a suspension of the government's cap had not been met. It added it would make a decision on the merits of the cap at a later date.

News of the price cap on June 19 hit EDF shares, which fell 11 percent on the day but have since recouped the lost $5 billion in market value.

A few days after the announcement, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said there would be a tariff increase after all in the autumn, albeit of less than 5 percent. Analysts expect the government will increase tariffs in October.

At 1100 GMT, EDF shares were down 2.3 percent to 25.24 euros, the biggest fall on France's CAC 40 leading equities index.

Anode argues that capped power tariffs make it difficult for alternative power vendors to compete with EDF.

"We're a bit disappointed, inevitably, because we weren't efficient in demonstrating there was a real urgency, but we should wait for the court's decision on the merits," said Fabien Chone, the president of Anode and EDF rival Direct Energie .

The court's decision not to suspend the government cap this time sets a precedent. The State Council has in the past overruled government caps on power prices.

In April, it ruled that a July 2012 cap on power tariff increases decided by the previous government was illegal and ordered the government to implement a backdated price increase.

In January 2013, the court annulled government-imposed limits on 2011 and 2012 gas price increases for consumers.

Royal's cap on tariffs is part of a Europe-wide trend to limit energy price rises as governments try to bolster consumer spending in the face of high unemployment.

Royal's cap on tariffs is part of a Europe-wide trend to limit energy price rises as governments try to bolster consumer spending in the face of high unemployment.

EDF could not immediately comment on the ruling.