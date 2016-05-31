* Council of State to rule in coming days

* 2014 catch-up ruling boosted EDF earnings

* New entrants say regulated tariffs too low

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, May 31 French electricity users may have to pay catch-up fees for the 2014-15 period if the Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, follows recommendations in a preliminary report.

The Conseil d'Etat court is set to rule in coming days on a complaint by the Anode association of energy retailers against a 2.5 percent increasse of regulated power rates on Nov. 1, 2014. Smaller competitors of utility EDF say that increase was too low to allow them to compete against the market leader.

A preliminary report dated May 13, seen by Reuters, concludes that the increase was insufficient and should be reviewed. The Council of State decision usually comes two to three weeks following the preliminary report and usually follows its recommendations.

Since 2014, regulated "blue tariffs" for households are calculated by adding up the cost of EDF's nuclear production and any power purchase on wholesale markets, the cost of the grids and the cost of retailing.

EDF competitors like Direct Energie and Belgium's Lampiris - who struggle to win market share from the former monopoly - have filed several objections against the formula.

They argue it does not fully covers EDF's real costs and thus artificially keeps regulated prices low, preventing new entrants from winning customers with unregulated power prices.

French governments from the right and the left have over the years prevented EDF from raising tariffs in order to protect consumer purchasing power.

In April 2014, the Council of State ruled that 2012-13 power tariffs did not cover EDF's production costs and ordered catch-up payments of a few dozen euros per customer, which boosted EDF's turnover by 908 million euros and its operating profit by 731 million euros.

French energy regulator CRE was set to rule on regulated household power rates at the end of May, but will wait until the Council of State has ruled on possible catch-up payments, a CRE spokeswoman said.

EDF and the CRE declined to comment on the Council's possible decision. At the energy ministry, nobody was immediately available.

Although the fall in wholesale power prices in recent months makes new entrants' price offers more competitive, EDF expects blue tariffs to rise by 2.5 percent per year from 2016 to 2019, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. (Writing by Geert De Clercq, editing by William Hardy)