* Utility to move to new Saclay R&D centre, campus around end-2015

* Group raised R&D budget by more than a tenth in 4 years

* Research on nuclear reactor ageing, storage, solar

By Michel Rose

SACLAY, France, Sept 9 French utility EDF is taking an "all-of-the-above" approach to research and development, examining topics from carbon capture to small-scale nuclear generation as it ploughs 400 million euros ($515.4 million) into a new R&D campus.

The state-owned group faces multiple challenges such as the ageing of French nuclear plants mainly built in the 1980s and the rise of small, nimble players in the renewable sector.

"One of the duties for a head of research is not to forget anything, including breakthrough technologies that could look a bit fanciful today but could become a reality tomorrow," Bernard Salha, EDF's R&D head, told Reuters in telephone interview.

EDF, which has raised its R&D budget by more than 11 percent between 2010 and 2013 to 543 million euros, will move into the new facility under construction at Saclay, 20 km south of Paris, at the end of 2015.

The series of buildings - including three large doughnut-shaped glass and concrete structures not unlike Apple Inc's headquarters under construction in California - will sit in the middle of an innovation cluster where top schools such as the Polytechnique and HEC are already located.

Likened by their architect to the cogs inside a clock, the buildings are rising in the middle of wheat fields that are some of the most fertile in France, but will soon be surrounded with student housing, shops and a metro line.

The company boasts the largest R&D budget of any power utility in the world, its R&D chief said, with half of the total dedicated to research on electricity production, and the rest on power grids and services such as testing electric car batteries.

One of its most ambitious projects is the construction of a one-third scale model nuclear reactor further east near Fontainebleau, which will help it understand how reactor parts such as the containment building or the vessel age.

"It's a decision-making tool which will give us data on how these structures age (and) how we can extend their lifespan," Salha said.

BIG TICKET

French nuclear reactors are 30 years old on average and were initially designed to be used for 40 years. But EDF has said it wanted to extend their lifespan to 50 or 60 years, something the French regulator ASN has yet to approve.

The group is also working on how so-called small modular reactors (SMRs) could be run economically. The 200-megawatt units (compared with 1,000 MW for regular plants) could be more attractive to utilities deterred by the big-ticket price tag of reactors such as Areva's 1,600 MW EPR model.

What SMRs, being developed in several countries, would lose out through fewer economies of scale, could gain by requiring less costly, on-site construction, he said.

"It's typically an object that could be a breakthrough, but for which EDF wants to examine the relevance," Salha said, seeing potential for the first such reactors in 15 years' time.

EDF is also modelling the behaviour of the Garonne river to understand how climate change could affect dams and nuclear plant cooling systems in 30 or 50 years time, and is contributing to a new photovoltaic research institute nearby.

The company is looking too at technologies to store electricity, which would help cope with the variable output of solar and wind power.

Some 20 researchers are working on battery technologies such as lithium-ion, but also the less common sodium-sulfur, which is relatively inexpensive but has to be operated at very high temperatures and uses highly corrosive materials.

"We are looking at many storage technologies," Salha said. "Electricity storage is a bit like the Holy Grail for utilities." (1 US dollar = 0.7761 euro) (Editing by David Holmes)