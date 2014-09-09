* Utility to move to new Saclay R&D centre, campus around
end-2015
* Group raised R&D budget by more than a tenth in 4 years
* Research on nuclear reactor ageing, storage, solar
By Michel Rose
SACLAY, France, Sept 9 French utility EDF
is taking an "all-of-the-above" approach to research
and development, examining topics from carbon capture to
small-scale nuclear generation as it ploughs 400 million euros
($515.4 million) into a new R&D campus.
The state-owned group faces multiple challenges such as the
ageing of French nuclear plants mainly built in the 1980s and
the rise of small, nimble players in the renewable sector.
"One of the duties for a head of research is not to forget
anything, including breakthrough technologies that could look a
bit fanciful today but could become a reality tomorrow," Bernard
Salha, EDF's R&D head, told Reuters in telephone interview.
EDF, which has raised its R&D budget by more than 11 percent
between 2010 and 2013 to 543 million euros, will move into the
new facility under construction at Saclay, 20 km south of Paris,
at the end of 2015.
The series of buildings - including three large
doughnut-shaped glass and concrete structures not unlike Apple
Inc's headquarters under construction in California -
will sit in the middle of an innovation cluster where top
schools such as the Polytechnique and HEC are already located.
Likened by their architect to the cogs inside a clock, the
buildings are rising in the middle of wheat fields that are some
of the most fertile in France, but will soon be surrounded with
student housing, shops and a metro line.
The company boasts the largest R&D budget of any power
utility in the world, its R&D chief said, with half of the total
dedicated to research on electricity production, and the rest on
power grids and services such as testing electric car batteries.
One of its most ambitious projects is the construction of a
one-third scale model nuclear reactor further east near
Fontainebleau, which will help it understand how reactor parts
such as the containment building or the vessel age.
"It's a decision-making tool which will give us data on how
these structures age (and) how we can extend their lifespan,"
Salha said.
BIG TICKET
French nuclear reactors are 30 years old on average and were
initially designed to be used for 40 years. But EDF has said it
wanted to extend their lifespan to 50 or 60 years, something the
French regulator ASN has yet to approve.
The group is also working on how so-called small modular
reactors (SMRs) could be run economically. The 200-megawatt
units (compared with 1,000 MW for regular plants) could be more
attractive to utilities deterred by the big-ticket price tag of
reactors such as Areva's 1,600 MW EPR model.
What SMRs, being developed in several countries, would lose
out through fewer economies of scale, could gain by requiring
less costly, on-site construction, he said.
"It's typically an object that could be a breakthrough, but
for which EDF wants to examine the relevance," Salha said,
seeing potential for the first such reactors in 15 years' time.
EDF is also modelling the behaviour of the Garonne river to
understand how climate change could affect dams and nuclear
plant cooling systems in 30 or 50 years time, and is
contributing to a new photovoltaic research institute nearby.
The company is looking too at technologies to store
electricity, which would help cope with the variable output of
solar and wind power.
Some 20 researchers are working on battery technologies such
as lithium-ion, but also the less common sodium-sulfur, which is
relatively inexpensive but has to be operated at very high
temperatures and uses highly corrosive materials.
"We are looking at many storage technologies," Salha said.
"Electricity storage is a bit like the Holy Grail for
utilities."
(1 US dollar = 0.7761 euro)
