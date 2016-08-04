(Adds EDF, IFM, Veolia no comment)
WARSAW Aug 4 Australian fund management firm
IFM and its unit Veolia Energia Polska have submitted the
highest offer to buy Polish heating assets from France's EDF
, the Puls Biznesu daily said, quoting unidentified
sources.
EDF launched the sale of its Polish assets earlier this year
as part of a strategy to focus on low-carbon nuclear and
renewable energy.
EDF's Polish plants, which have a 15 percent share of the
local heating market, are valued at around 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion), the daily said.
Binding offers are expected in September but, according to
Puls Biznesu, Poland's energy ministry is encouraging EDF to
stay in Poland or postpone the sale until one of Poland's four
state-run energy groups is financially ready to bid for the
assets too.
The paper quotes the ministry as saying the size, site and
function of EDF's assets require "special attention during
ownership changes".
Earlier this year, Czech utility CEZ said it had
submitted a non-binding offer, while Poland's gas firm PGNiG
and utility Energa said they were interested
in EDF's Polish assets.
EDF, IFM and Veolia declined to comment. Poland's energy
ministry had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; additional reporting by
Geert De Clercq in Paris,; Editing by Mark Potter)