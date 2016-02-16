* EDF to proceed rapidly with HPC investment decision
PARIS, Feb 16 French utility EDF's project to
build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain should pour
its first concrete in 2019 and a possible British exit from the
European Union would not change the plan, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
The 18 billion pound (23.26 billion euro) project was first
announced in Oct. 2013 and EDF announced a partnership
for it with Chinese utility CGN in Oct. 2015, but an investment
decision has been delayed several times although EDF has said
repeatedly a decision would come soon.
"We have the intention to proceed rapidly with the
investment decision for Hinkley Point," EDF CEO Jean-Bernard
Levy told reporters.
He added that EDF had not yet finalised talks with its
Chinese partners before the Chinese New Year break. "Today we
estimate this final decision is very close," he said.
Levy said it would take about three years, possibly a bit
more, of study and work with sub-contractors before EDF will
begin building the first definitive structures on the Hinkley
Point C site, though the company will do terracing and other
preparatory work between now and then.
"Definitive construction of what will be built on the site,
what we call the first concrete, is on the horizon for 2019,"
Levy said.
Asked whether a possible British exit from the European
Union could change the utility's plan to go ahead with Hinkley
Point, Levy said "No, we do not think so".
Prime Minister David Cameron hopes to reach a deal to reform
the European Union at a summit of EU leaders this weekend, which
he can put to voters in a referendum on EU membership that many
analysts expect to be held in late June.
Levy also said EDF is looking at how best to finance Hinkley
Point in light of low electricity prices.
He said that due to overcapacity in the European power
market, not a single investment in new power generation projects
could be based on current low power prices.
He said the only feasible power generation investments in
Europe are state-subsidised projects with long-term
government-guaranteed power sales prices, such as solar, wind,
and biomass, as well as nuclear energy in Britain.
"This is a huge problem for Europe. The European Commission
is aware of this and is looking into changing the EU power
market design by end this year," he said.
