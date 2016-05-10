PARIS May 10 French state-controlled utility EDF first-quarter sales fell 6.7 percent to 21.44 billion euros due to increasing competition, record low wholesale power prices and mild winter weather, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The utility reduced its target for 2016 nuclear output to 408-412 terawatt-hour from 410-415 TWh to take into account the extended duration of the outage of its Paluel 2 reactor, which was damaged by a falling steam generator during maintenance.

The company confirmed its 2016 earnings guidance and maintained its ambition to achieve positive cash flow after dividends in 2018. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)