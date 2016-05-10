Oil prices build on gains on expectation of extended crude supply cut
* Saudi, Russia said Monday cuts need to be extended to March 2018
PARIS May 10 French state-controlled utility EDF first-quarter sales fell 6.7 percent to 21.44 billion euros due to increasing competition, record low wholesale power prices and mild winter weather, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The utility reduced its target for 2016 nuclear output to 408-412 terawatt-hour from 410-415 TWh to take into account the extended duration of the outage of its Paluel 2 reactor, which was damaged by a falling steam generator during maintenance.
The company confirmed its 2016 earnings guidance and maintained its ambition to achieve positive cash flow after dividends in 2018. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Saudi, Russia said Monday cuts need to be extended to March 2018
LONDON, May 15 Hedge funds had become increasingly bearish towards crude oil by the middle of last week, leaving them vulnerable to a short squeeze with OPEC's next meeting coming up on May 25.