PARIS, July 31 French state-controlled utility EDF is considering looking for more partners for its nuclear projects in Britain to help it share costs and limit its debt burden, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

EDF, along with junior partner Centrica, plans to build four new 1,600-megawatt (MW) European Pressurised water Reactors as Britain looks to reform its power market to reward producers of low-carbon energy, including nuclear power.

"EDF's goal has always been and remains to be in control of the operations, to control the projects ... but this does not mean that we absolutely need to control 80 percent of the projects," CFO Thomas Piquemal said in a conference call. "This is why we are looking into opening up a little bit more our capital in these projects by finding new partners."

Earlier on Thursday, EDF posted a 4.6 percent rise in its first-half core earnings as higher hydroelectronic output after heavy rains and other renewable energies offset the effect of longer-than-expected nuclear outages.

EDF shares were up 1.5 percent at 16.84 euros at 0717 GMT, outperforming the European sector, which was 0.1 percent lower.

Core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), reached 9.1 billion euros ($11.14 billion)in the first half, beating EDF's own expectations, on sales up 8.2 percent at 36.22 billion. Recurring net income rose 10.3 percent to 2.9 billion euros.

Net debt stood at 2.5 times its EBITDA at the end of the first half, in line with EDF's goal for 2010-2015 to have it at that level at the most. EDF has said it would invest 12.5 billion euros this year, mainly on nuclear, and maximum 15 billion euros in 2015.

Earnings at EDF, which makes about 57 percent of its sales in France, come as demand for energy, particularly among industrial groups, is weighed down by Europe's debt crisis.

While EDF confirmed its financial targets for the years 2010-2015, Piquemal cut the group's nuclear output target in France to 415 TWh this year from a previous goal of 420-425 TWh due to longer-than-expected maintenance works at nuclear plants.

EDF is diversifying its nuclear-dominated portfolio by growing its businesses in coal, hydropower and renewables and it hopes to use Italy's second largest electricity and gas group Edison to develop its gas business.

A big debate will kick off in September with plans expected to include a focus on developing renewable energy forms to compensate for a gradual reduction in reliance on nuclear energy. France could also decide open up a debate to reconsider a ban on drilling for unconventional shale gas.

The U.S. shale gas boom has significantly pushed down U.S. natural gas prices, changing the energy landscape. General Electric's CEO Jeff Immelt reckons it has become "hard to justify" costly investments in nuclear energy. GE is among the leading power generation engineering groups and helps to design and build nuclear reactors.